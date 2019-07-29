Iliadin goes OTC with exclusive Smart offering

In-store advertising company Smart Media has partnered with metered nose spray provider Iliadin to provide its new over-the-counter (OTC) Poster Arch branding solution in Dis-Chem Pharmacy stores for a nationwide winter campaign.

The offering sees advertisements placed on the metal queuing rails in the self-medication area of 87 Dis-Chem stores across South Africa.

“We saw an opportunity to reach multiple target audiences and have been developing an innovative solution that keeps production costs low while providing high impact. The double-sided poster not only reaches customers, but also the healthcare professionals behind the counter. This is an incredibly effective way to build brand awareness at a location where customers need to queue. And when the pharmacist or assistant looks up, they are also exposed to the messaging throughout the day,” says Cecil Ungerer, head of sales at Smart Media.

The cost-effective OTC Arches communicate a call to action in an important area of the store where branding options to reach consumers are limited. This solution also strengthens the work done by Light Boxes available in the dispensary area as both media are visible to a captive audience who often visit both areas of the store.

The arches are strategically placed using existing infrastructure to create maximum brand exposure and are guaranteed to increase brand and product credibility in-store.

“Typically, customers spend some dwell time waiting for scripts in the dispensary area, especially over weekends. This is where light boxes shine. But when it comes to the OTC area, where dwell time is shorter and there is opportunity to view the queuing rails, the Arches offer a simple and effective solution that reinforces the brand message for consumers and healthcare professionals alike.”