Technical Lead (.NET) – CBD, Cape Town

Jul 29, 2019

Job Type: Technical Lead (.NET)

Location: Cape Town, CBD

Contact Name: Matthew Towers

Teleph(contact number)

Are you a Software Developer that has experience in a range of technologies and looking to take the next step in there career? that is looking to further their career? I am recruiting for an international client that uses their range of products to meet customers needs.

This is a client that provides solutions that are responsible, correct manner that allows for real time updates and a range of features that continuously evolving! The business model is centred around 100% technology so you’ll be making a real different day to day!

A client that has employees that pride themselves on collaborating, as a Technical .NET lead your role will involve…

  • Develop software and applications using C#,ASP.NET and Client side technologies.
  • Mentoring Junior and Intermediate developers
  • Providing consistent time-lines and updates on patterns and frameworks
  • Collaborating with developers, account managers, projects manager
  • Performing on project schedules
  • Design understanding
  • Innovate new solutions and keeping up with current and new emerging technologies

You must have a technical skill-set and be able to demonstrate experience in the following:

  • .NET Core
  • MVC
  • ASP.NET
  • C#
  • Angular
  • Knowledge of SQL Server
  • HTML, Jquery and Java Script

The position offers :

  • No dress code
  • Flexible working hours
  • Incentives!
  • Work from home day once a week!
  • Medical Aid!
  • Free Parking (In the CBD!)

This is an chance to enhance your career, to apply you can contact me:

email your updated CV to (email address) or call me on (contact number).

I look forward to speaking!

Learn more/Apply for this position