Intermediate/Senior Web Developer (Century City)

Job Type: Intermediate/Senior Web Developer
Location: Cape Town – Century City
Contact name: Liam Burrell
Teleph(contact number)
Salary: Up to R960,000 per annum
This company is a leading online and mobile e-commerce enterprise and software development house, with technology infrastructure expands across 7 Data Centres and 3 Continents, delivering 24/7 Up Time and effective technological solutions to our international client base in Europe.
They are looking for Intermediate and Senior Web Developers to join the team.
Responsibilities include, but are not exhaustive of:
- Designing, maintaining and implementing website coding architecture and new features as required
- Coding for the creation of new and maintenance of existing websites
- Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components
- Research and develop new technologies
Requirements:
- A minimum of 3 years web development experience
- Relevant degree/ diploma
- Experience in working with agile teams and successfully delivering agile based software projects.
- Experience in internet technology and web development
- Technical CMS experience – Kentico, WordPress, Umbraco
- Responsive Design Principles
- Willing to research, learn and apply new technologies and languages
- Knowledge of OO, development methodologies and patterns
- Knowledge of the following : Databases: MS SQL Server , Software: XML/JSON, HTML,CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, JSON, Stored Procedures, Visual Studio
- Must be multi-skilled and / or willing to learn and apply new technologies and languages
- Be able to work alongside Back-end Development team to integrate application code into websites and or web applications
- Development experience in Microsoft technologies
- Be prepared to work in a 24/7 environment
Ideal candidate would have:
- JavaScript Frameworks ,preferably Angular.JS / Angular 5
- Frontend Frameworks
- HTML5
- CSS3
- Sass/Less
- JQuery/Typescript
- Visual Studio
- TFS / Git
- MongoDB
To apply, please send your CV to (email address) or call (contact number)