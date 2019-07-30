Intermediate/Senior Web Developer (Century City)

Job Type: Intermediate/Senior Web Developer

Location: Cape Town – Century City

Contact name: Liam Burrell

Salary: Up to R960,000 per annum

This company is a leading online and mobile e-commerce enterprise and software development house, with technology infrastructure expands across 7 Data Centres and 3 Continents, delivering 24/7 Up Time and effective technological solutions to our international client base in Europe.

They are looking for Intermediate and Senior Web Developers to join the team.

Responsibilities include, but are not exhaustive of:

Designing, maintaining and implementing website coding architecture and new features as required

Coding for the creation of new and maintenance of existing websites

Collaborate with Product Owners and Test Analysts in developing, testing and deploying systems components

Research and develop new technologies

Requirements:

A minimum of 3 years web development experience

Relevant degree/ diploma

Experience in working with agile teams and successfully delivering agile based software projects.

Experience in internet technology and web development

Technical CMS experience – Kentico, WordPress, Umbraco

Responsive Design Principles

Willing to research, learn and apply new technologies and languages

Knowledge of OO, development methodologies and patterns

Knowledge of the following : Databases: MS SQL Server , Software: XML/JSON, HTML,CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, JSON, Stored Procedures, Visual Studio

Must be multi-skilled and / or willing to learn and apply new technologies and languages

Be able to work alongside Back-end Development team to integrate application code into websites and or web applications

Development experience in Microsoft technologies

Be prepared to work in a 24/7 environment

Ideal candidate would have:

JavaScript Frameworks ,preferably Angular.JS / Angular 5

Frontend Frameworks

HTML5

CSS3

Sass/Less

JQuery/Typescript

Visual Studio

TFS / Git

MongoDB

