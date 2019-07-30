Mabuza takes on interim Eskom position

Jabulane Mabuza has been appointed as the interim executive chairman and acting group chief executive of Eskom, effective 1 August 2019.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan at the Eskom Annual General Meeting yesterday (29 July).

Mabuza comments: “I have made myself available to serve as the interim executive chairman and acting group chief executive of Eskom with a good appreciation of the importance of leadership stability in the company right now as we look at the implementation of a sustainable operational and financial turnaround plan.”

The Eskom board has committed to finalising the appointment of the permanent group chief executive in the next three months while Mabuza is acting in the position