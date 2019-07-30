MTN warns of fake social media accounts

MTN has issued a warning to customers about two parody social media accounts, MTN AWOOF Giveaway and MTN Free Dashout, that purport to be official MTN accounts.

The company stresses that these are not MTN’s official accounts, nor have they been endorsed by MTN or any of its third-party service providers.

Instead, MTN says the accounts are run by scammers who use them to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“We wish to strongly urge our customers not to fall prey to these accounts as they are not official and legitimate MTN accounts,” it says in a statement. “Customers who wish to interact with us on social media can do so by using our official platforms.”

MTN has seen a growth of parody social media accounts over the last few months. They have been particularly active on Facebook, with some customers receiving friend requests from users claiming to be MTN agents who offer to assist them with their queries privately.

“We encourage our customers to be on high alert and when uncertain, to verify the validity of purported MTN social media accounts by calling our call centre on 083 808 or by visiting any MTN retail centre,” reads the statement.

“Our social media team is in regular contact with Facebook to remove these fake accounts as soon as we become aware of them.”