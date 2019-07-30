Ntuli returns to HPE as MD

HPE has announced that President Ntuli has been appointed as the MD for HPE South Africa, effective 1 August 2019.

Ntuli joins HPE joins from Dimension Data MEA where he held the position of regional executive sales: South East Africa and was responsible for driving the Dimension Data GTM sales and execution strategy across their brands of companies including Britehouse, Advanced Infrastructure and Dimension Data System Integration.

This isn’t his first stint at HPE: he spent more than six years at the company prior to joining Dimension Data, leading the HPE (then HP) servers business unit and holding various sales manager roles.

As MD and sales office lead for HPE South Africa, Ntuli will be responsible for overseeing a broad hardware, software and services portfolio, driving further growth and maintaining high levels of customer and partner satisfaction.