SA population edges up

South Africa’s mid-year population is estimated to have increased to 58,78-million in 2019, according to the report released by Statistics South Africa.

Gauteng continues to record the largest share of South Africa’s population, with approximately 15,2-million people (25, 8%) living in this province.

The second largest population with approximately 11,4-million people has been recorded in KwaZulu-Natal.

Northern Cape maintained its status as the province with the lowest population in the country with a population estimated at 1,26-million people.

The report indicates that approximately 51,2% (approximately 30-million) of the population is female.

According to the report about 28,8% of the population is aged younger than 15 years and approximately 9% (5,3-million) is 60 years or older.

Of those younger than 15 years of age, the majority reside in Gauteng (21,5%) and KwaZulu-Natal (21,1%).

Of the elderly (those aged 60 years and older), the highest percentage 23,9% (1,27-million) reside in Gauteng. The proportion of elderly persons aged 60 and older is increasing over time.

The report further shows that for the period 2016-2021, Gauteng and Western Cape are estimated to experience the largest inflow of migrants of approximately, 1 643 590 and 493 621 respectively.

Life expectancy at birth for 2019 is estimated at 61,5 years for males and 67,7 years for females. The infant mortality rate for 2019 is estimated at 22,1 deaths per 1 000 live births.

The estimated overall HIV prevalence rate is approximately 13,5% among the South African population. The total number of people living with HIV (PLWHIV) is estimated at approximately 7,97-million in 2019. For adults aged 15-49 years, an estimated 19,07% of the population is HIV positive.