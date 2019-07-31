DPO Group acquires SA’s PayFast

DPO Group has announced its acquisition of PayFast, one of the largest payment processors in South Africa.

The deal by the Nairobi-headquartered DPO Group was executed through a mix of shares and cash, with the PayFast management team remaining key shareholders in DPO Group.

Following the transaction, DPO Group will be providing services to over 100 000 merchants across 18 African markets.

PayFast has the broadest range of shopping cart integrations in Africa and its Instant EFT service provides consumers with a secure alternative for making online payments.

The integration of PayFast into DPO’s services will increase the range of payment options available to DPO’s business customers, while providing a Pan-African solution to PayFast’s existing customer base.

The merger will allow all of the group’s services to be available on a single platform to both DPO Group and PayFast merchants significantly improving their capacity to do business not only across Africa but also worldwide.

“PayFast is a natural fit for DPO Group and this deal strategically follows our acquisitions of PayGate, VCS, Paythru and SiD since 2016,” comments Offer Gat, chairman and co-founder of DPO Group. “This deal, which we believe is the largest acquisition by a PSP in Africa, reinforces our position as a leading PSP on the continent and is an important step forward in our strategic growth across Africa.

“The combination of DPO Group and PayFast will greatly increase the ability of merchants on our platform to do business with their clients both within and outside of Africa. Finally, it will allow DPO to continue to improve merchant services, allowing more merchants to transact more broadly at lower cost.”

Eran Feinstein, CEO and co-founder of DPO Group, adds: “PayFast’s deep experience of payment processing and facilitation in South Africa complements and expands the services we can offer our business customers via the most diversified and robust suite of online payments options available in Africa.

“The integration of PayFast and the wealth of e-commerce platforms it already works with, is an extremely attractive addition to the Group. It’s about adding value for our merchants, providing more choice and freedom for businesses to pay and be paid throughout Africa.”