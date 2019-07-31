International accreditation reduces risk

Xperien has achieved British Standards Institution (BSI) accreditation to comply with international high quality standards and also to enhance its existing service offerings.

The certification confirms that Xperien operates a Quality Management System (QMS) that complies with requirements of ISO 9001:2015 for the Collection and Disposal of IT assets and equipment.

BSI Group is one of the world’s largest certification bodies that pioneered the development of management systems standards.

Xperien office manager Ruth Mokwena says proper accreditation means being assessed against internationally recognised standards. “We are proud to be ISO certified, it means we truly operate to the highest levels of quality and service.

“ISO 9001:2015 helps us demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements. It also serves as a tool to restructure our processes and make us more efficient at what we do, which in turn brings many benefits, including satisfied customers , management and staff,” she adds.

Knowing that today’s organisations have several management systems in place, ISO has designed the 2015 version to be easily integrated with other management systems. The new version also provides a solid base for sector-quality standards and takes into account the needs of regulators.

“This accreditation reduces the risk to our customers and gives them complete confidence that we have been independently evaluated for our competence and performance capability. ISO 9001:2015 allows us to adapt to a changing world, it enhances our ability to satisfy our customers and provides a coherent foundation for growth and sustained success,” she concludes.