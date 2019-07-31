New flagship iStores set to open

The first-ever flagship iStore is set to open in Canal Walk, Cape Town.

The newly imagined home for Apple products is part of the roll-out of flagship stores that will have bigger locations, a refreshed design and become a base for Apple enthusiasts to host and attend a series of events, training and workshops.

iStore Canal Walk will also house a repair centre where iPhone and other products are repaired while-you-wait.

“iStore has always been the ultimate destination to get the full experience of everything Apple and we are taking this to the next level with our flagship stores,” says Chris Dodd, iStore CEO. “The greater space and enhanced design not only looks incredible, but allows us to enhance our product offering, host exciting events and workshops and provide the convenience of a while-you-wait repair centre.”

iStore Canal Walk is three times bigger than the previous store. The new look includes wide, open spaces with a lounge area for customers to relax and experience products, dedicated areas to showcase the whole range of Apple products and accessories, a separate training room, technical support and setup desk.

iStore already offers daily product training at all stores, but will offer an expanded series of informative and inspirational events, training and workshops in flagship locations. The future line-up includes an array of industry experts from music, art, illustration, design, video, coding, photography, health & fitness, education and business. More information regarding this series and how to book will be available soon.

The iStore Canal Walk flagship will feature an on-site hardware repair workshop that will handle a wide variety of iOS repairs, including Authorised iPhone Screen Repairs and battery replacements as well as other iPhone repairs. Customers who require iPhone repairs can simply walk into iStore Canal Walk and hand in their device – no booking required.

To celebrate the opening of iStore Canal Walk, on 17 and 18 August, a number of events are planned:

* An acoustic performance from South Africa’s ‘Queen of Rock’, Karen Zoid;

* A set from the world’s youngest DJ Arch Jnr;

* A performance from up-and-coming band, Easy Freak;

* A photography workshop hosted by the energetic Red Bull content creator, Jono Ferreira;

* A ‘Coding with iPad & Swift Playgrounds’ workshop and a GarageBand workshop; and

* An in-store broadcast from local radio station, KFM.

There will also be some exclusive opening deals on selected products.