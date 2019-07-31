Oracle named a leader in multiexperience development platforms

Oracle has been named a Leader in Gartner’s 2019 Magic Quadrant for Multiexperience Development Platforms report.

Previously, Oracle was named a Leader for two consecutive years in the Magic Quadrant for Mobile App Development Platforms (MADPs).

The Multiexperience Development Platforms report states: “Mobile apps, progressive web apps, conversational apps and immersive apps are among the many types of application that people use to interact with and within digital businesses.”

Multiexperience platforms are integral for enterprises as customers traverse a myriad of digital interactions and touchpoints, capabilities which Oracle delivers successfully via its robust and innovative services that include Oracle Mobile Hub, Oracle Digital Assistant, Oracle Content and Experience and Oracle Visual Builder.

“We believe being recognized as a Leader in this multiexperience category underscores Oracle’s strength and continued innovation,” says Suhas Uliyar, vice-president: product management at Oracle. “The digital user experience is now multi modal and has moved beyond just mobile and web apps, and if enterprises want to meet customers where they are, whether that is through chat, voice or through wearables, it’s imperative for enterprises to invest in integrated multiexperience development.”

Gartner estimates that “by 2023, more than 25% of mobile apps, progressive web apps and conversational apps at large enterprises will be built and/or run through a multiexperience development platform”.

Enterprises seeking to deliver intelligent multi-channel experiences can rely on the Oracle Cloud Platform, which provides a secure set of comprehensive, integrated cloud services to rapidly build new applications and extend existing cloud and on-premises applications.

Oracle’s multiexperience development platform delivers on the promise of an intelligent automated digital business by using the power of machine learning of the Oracle Digital Assistant, Oracle Mobile Hub, Oracle Visual Builder and Oracle Content and Experience to enable rapid delivery of innovative, intelligent and consistent experiences across any channel of choice – web, mobile, conversational, even voice and AR/VR.