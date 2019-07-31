Paratus Africa, Nampower collaborate on The GridOnline

Paratus Africa and Nampower have signed an agreement to commercialise its national optic fiber network by launching The GridOnline. It will now provide access to its national Optical Ground Wire (OPGW) network.

Paratus Africa continued its investment strategy at the end of last year by being first to include access into The GridOnline in strategic locations in order to extend both its national fiber coverage as well as implementing redundancy for its routes in and across Namibia.

It was crucial to ensure that the interconnection between the two organisations was functioning optimally before active traffic could be traversed across the various routes. Paratus already provides redundancy on its fiber network from the Namibian West Coast to Caprivi, Botswana and through South Africa into its international network.

Paratus Africa CEO Barney Harmse says since last they have been doing extensive construction and testing. “We completed access into the Van Eck (Windhoek) and Swakopmund sub-station months ago. We went through an extensive and vigorous test phase. We have already commenced construction into the Zambezi (Caprivi) and Walvis Bay sub-stations. The Walvis Bay sub-station is ironically also named Paratus,” he explains.

The construction phases cost millions to implement and forms part of Paratus Africa’s investment strategy into infrastructure across the African continent. It is now able to provide active Service Level Agreement (SLA) options with 99.8% uptime as well as 99,9% uptime dependent on customer budget.

“We would not have been able to achieve this milestone without the continued support of our partners, resellers and esteemed corporate customers. We value your support and show our appreciation through continuously reinvesting in Africa and especially focusing on more ICT infrastructure,” says Harmse.

“The fiber expansion in the rest of our operations across Africa is also steaming ahead at a rapid pace and we pride ourselves in quality builds. It is crucial to note that we do things right the first time; there simply is not enough time to go back and fix sub-standard construction,” he concludes.