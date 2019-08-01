Eskom Expo whizzkid heads to Germany

After shining at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists International Science Fair (ISF), young scientist Brad Etienne Spies is heading to Germany to embark on a three-and-a-half year electronics/mechatronics apprenticeship at the Siemens Technical Academy in Berlin.

The apprenticeship, set to commence in August 2019, is worth R1-million and comes with a guaranteed job at Siemens in South Africa after completion.

Spies developed an affordable wind turbine that manipulates the wind to generate electrical energy. His research concluded that there is negative wind that opposes the turbine to spin and that 32 degrees is the best angle for the ramp for the most efficient manipulation of wind. Not only is the unit affordable and requires no electricity, it is also environmentally friendly.

Eskom Expo executive director, Parthy Chetty, says the event has created a platform for bright young minds to follow their passion in the sciences by doing research and innovation.

“The environment created by Expo promotes creativity, and curiosity of the world we live in, while investing in our future scientists and innovators,” Chetty says. “For four decades, thousands of young scientists were inspired and supported though this national initiative, which now also carries the burden of producing scientists and engineers for the country, to engage in the fourth industrial revolution.”

The apprenticeship is an academic and vocational training programme, which affords the incumbent an opportunity to take part in a high-level training course in Berlin. During his time in Berlin, Spies – who hails from Port Elizabeth – will learn valuable theory at the Siemens Professional Education Vocational School, and then put what he’s learnt into practice at the training centre in Berlin. He will also have the opportunity to work on some of the most advanced digital technologies in the engineering field.

CEO for Siemens Southern and Eastern Africa, Sabine Dall’Omo says investing in the future of young African engineers and innovators is part of the Siemens DNA.

“Our continent can only prosper if we empower and develop our young engineers and those who can make a change in Africa, for Africa. This is a unique opportunity promoting both international and multicultural exposure within Siemens while advancing the skills Siemens would require in the future,” says Dall’Omo. “Siemens has a longstanding partnership with the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists. Our collaboration is focused on the commitment to investing in and developing the skills of our future engineers, for the long-term. For us, it is about creating a lasting legacy in Africa.”