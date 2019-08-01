Fujitsu the winner in Canalys Candefero EMEA Vendor Benchmark Ranking

Fujitsu has emerged as the strongest vendor in the channel, according to the latest Canalys Candefero EMEA Vendor Benchmark Ranking.

The benchmark assesses the performance of the largest IT vendors based on feedback from channel partners in the EMEA region. Fujitsu came first in almost all of the 10 categories.

Channel partners assigned Fujitsu top marks, recognizing how Fujitsu helps its partners to secure revenue and generate growth. Fujitsu was also top rated for the quality of its marketing and technical support for the channel, and for making it simple for partners to collaborate. In addition, Fujitsu was highlighted as the only vendor with good channel conflict management skills.

With this outstanding result, Fujitsu’s track record continues to improve year on year – with the Canalys benchmark serving as an important orientation guide and decision-making aid for the channel.

As well as demonstrating Fujitsu’s exceptional performance in all partner areas, numerous initiatives within Fujitsu’s Select Partner Program also contributed to its excellent scores in the Canalys Vendor Benchmark Ranking. The overall outcome once again underlines the importance of the channel for Fujitsu – and reflects the appreciation of its channel partners.

Dave Hazard, vice-president: EMEIA channel at Fujitsu, says: “The fact that channel partners once again took such a clear position in endorsing Fujitsu in the Canalys Vendor Benchmark Ranking is an important validation of our channel strategy.

“The ranking proves that the Fujitsu Select partner program, tools and processes perfectly meet the needs and expectations of our distributors, along with our regional sales manager structure that assigns a personal contact to each and every partner and customer. We are fully committed to the channel and we will keep improving what we do to remain the preferred vendor for our partners in all categories.”