Mid-Snr PHP / Full Stack Developer

A cutting-edge staff engagement solutions company is looking for a skilled intermediate to senior full stack PHP developer to join their innovative and creative team in the Cape Town Area.

Requirements:

– B.Sc. Computer Science or similar

– 3-5+ years of PHP4 and MySQL experience

– Fluent in CSS/HTML/jQuery/Ajax

– Fluent in Web services integration (SOAP/REST)

– Experienced in JavaScript in the browserGit/GitHub/Gitlab

– Strong knowledge of web application security.

– Experience with Laravel

– Continuous Integration experience

– Experience in another language (Python/Go etc)

– Ability to communicate well

– Good judgement and ability to prioritise

