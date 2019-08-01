Simplify secondary storage with Nutanix and Veeam

Troye has announced a new offering that integrates Veeam Cloud Data Management Software with the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform to make running and protecting applications easy.

Nutanix Mine with Veeam combines the best of both companies’ innovation — Nutanix in enterprise cloud computing and Veeam in Cloud Data Management — for a full-stack solution enabling customers to quickly go from project planning to protection without the cost and overhead of standalone systems.

Troye technical director Kurt Goodall says companies looking to modernise their datacentre, managing separate silos of infrastructure for critical capabilities, can be complex and time-consuming.

“By fully integrating Veeam Backup & Replication with the Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform, Nutanix Mine with Veeam makes it easy for customers to implement and manage their backup environment, helping ensure that business data is protected and IT can focus on delivering new capabilities,” he explains.

Nutanix worked closely with Veeam, its strategic partner, to develop Nutanix Mine with Veeam, ensuring that it can simplify the management and protection of data and applications that power its customers’ businesses.

“We are excited that our customers will be able to easily plan, purchase and manage their secondary storage environment alongside their primary datacentre operations. Nutanix strives to reduce complexity in the datacentre so that IT organisations can focus on supporting overall business growth,” he adds.

Nutanix Mine with Veeam can be deployed in minutes and simplifies the full lifecycle of data backup operations, including on-going management, scaling and troubleshooting. The offering combines highly-efficient storage working in concert with Veeam Backup and Replication, helping customers achieve comprehensive data protection for all their workloads — virtual, physical and private cloud –to meet increasing business demands for uptime and productivity.

Nutanix and Veeam have a proven track record of collaboration and innovation. Bringing these individual products together to deliver new, higher value solutions to customers is a game changer. Nutanix shares a common goal with Veeam to remove IT complexity and ensure application accessibility, making them an excellent partner for Veeam to go to market with for an integrated solution.

Goodall says Nutanix Mine with Veeam is the first Veeam alliance-delivered, turn-key secondary storage solution with Veeam Backup & Replication integrated to simplify each stage of the product lifecycle.

“Nutanix Mine with Veeam delivers a single, simple-to-deploy and easy-to-manage solution so our customers and partners can react more quickly to meet ever-changing data protection business demands,” he concludes.