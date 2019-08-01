Telkom switching customers on to wireless

With more than 96% of its prepaid fixed line customers upgraded to wireless, Telkom will discontinue its legacy copper-based fixed line prepaid service platform from 1 August.

Telkom says its wireless service is more reliable than its copper-based technology and is less susceptible to interruptions as a result of adverse weather conditions, faults and cable theft.

Over and above the customer benefit and the customer service improvements, the telco says this upgrade supports its overall strategic objective to decommission and replace its legacy copper technology.

Telkom first announced the transition from copper-based technology to wireless in 2015 noting that the migration would be done as a phased approach.

Having successfully migrated over 96% of prepaid fixed line customers, Telkom is now migrating postpaid fixed copper-based voice and/or DSL customers to fibre and wireless. The service is gaining momentum, it says, with customers responding well to the SmartVoice, SmartBroadband Wireless and UNLIMITEDhome fibre offerings.

While Telkom aims to have as little interruption as possible during the decommission, customers experiencing issues can report them to Telkom on 10210.