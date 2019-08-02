Dell Technologies adds Russia to META region

Dell Technologies has announced that its Middle East, Turkey, Africa (META) region is now being expanded to include Russia, with the change coming into effect immediately.

The re-mapping of the CIS markets follows Dell Technologies’ view that these countries have similar needs and customer requirements, leading to Russia joining the digitally advanced markets in the META region.

The region will be led by Mohammed Amin, senior vice-president: Middle East Russia, Africa & Turkey (MERAT) while Boris Shcherbakov, vice-president: Russia will continue to lead the local Russian business operations for Dell Technologies, reporting to Amin.

As ICT continues to be a key driver of socio-economic growth, Russia is accelerating its national digitisation agenda across both government and industry and remains a key growth market for Dell Technologies.

Combined with the need to stay ahead of the digital maturity curve and compete in a new world, companies in Russia are also making a concerted push to transform their business with technologies such as multi-cloud; Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Security – segments in which Dell Technologies has the broadest, industry-leading portfolio of end-to-end solutions.

Aongus Hegarty, president: EMEA commercial business at Dell Technologies, comments: “With the expansion of our META business to include the Russian market we are looking to increase the focus on this important country and to better serve our customers there.

“We look forward to continuing to build relevance and success for our customers and partners under Mohammed’s strong leadership and focus, and of course with Boris’ continued expertise in Russia, we are confident that we will unlock new opportunities and continue building the momentum.”

Amin adds: “Russia is a market with significant potential and is poised to dramatically accelerate its adoption of disruptive technologies in the coming years. This is closely linked with trends we are seeing within the META region as well, so this change will allow us to extend our growth strategy and business roadmap to Russia.

“Within the META region, we have also built in-depth experience and seen double-digit growth year-on-year, while being the trusted partner of choice to companies as they embark on implementing their digital strategies. I am humbled by the trust placed in me and look forward to working closely together with our Dell Technologies Russian team, customers and partners.”