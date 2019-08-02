FNB revamps eBucks Rewards for business

FNB’s eBucks Rewards programme for businesses will be changing from 1 September 2019.

The bank has simplified the way FNB Business and RMB Private Bank Business customers qualify, get rewarded and move up tiers.

Businesses will be required to meet a new set of criteria based on the specific business accounts they hold, which includes having a specified minimum regular deposit in the account, performing at least one financial or non-financial transaction, ensuring that all accounts are in good standing and updating their details through online banking, app or eBucks.com.

Additionally, the more solutions and products that businesses use, the higher they will move up reward levels and earn greater discounts.

Jesse Weinberg, head of the SME customer segment at FNB Business, says: “the eBucks Rewards programme for business has come a long way as a strategic enabler to reward our customers by encouraging them to change their banking behaviour for the better. As our customers evolve in line with changing market dynamics, so does our strategic focus to ensure that we continuously add value to their world while offering unique and superior customer experiences.

“We conducted extensive research prior to making changes to our programme, including in-depth customer surveys with our base. The outcome of this translated into the changes we are now launching which we feel cater for the diverse customer needs as well as encouraging customers to evolve their banking behaviour toward more secure, digital approaches,” adds Weinberg.

Businesses can now move up reward levels simply by taking up relevant products with FNB, within the categories of, FNB Connect, Receipts, Payments, Business Solutions, Specialised Products, Short-Term Lending, Fixed Term Lending, short and long-term savings.

Weinberg says the current changes are aligned to the behaviour of many of our customers who already use two or more products. As a result, several businesses who are currently on tier one will move up a reward level immediately.