Intel debuts 10th Gen processors

Intel has launched 11 new, highly integrated 10th Gen Intel Core processors designed for sleek 2 in 1s and laptops.

The processors bring high-performance artificial intelligence (AI) to the PC at scale, feature new Intel Iris Plus graphics for stunning entertainment and enable the best connectivity with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Thunderbolt 3. Systems are expected from PC manufacturers for the upcoming holiday season.

“These 10th Gen Intel Core processors shift the paradigm for what it means to deliver leadership in mobile PC platforms,” says Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice-president and GM: mobility client platforms in the Intel Client Computing Group. “With broad-scale AI for the first time on PCs, an all-new graphics architecture, best-in-class Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) and Thunderbolt 3 – all integrated onto the SoC, thanks to Intel’s 10nm process technology and architecture design – we’re opening the door to an entirely new range of experiences and innovations for the laptop.”

10th Gen Intel Core processors are foundational to Intel’s journey in enabling uncompromising and workload-optimised PC platforms with performance leadership across all vectors of computing.

In addition to performance and responsiveness gains, AI, graphics, connectivity and I/O are optimised on the SoC for a solution that delivers a feature-rich suite of capabilities for OEMs to create laptops for people to watch, game and create more.

10th Gen Intel Core processors are the first purpose-built processors for AI on thin-and-light laptops and 2 in 1s. They deliver the intelligent performance needed for modern AI-infused applications, with a suite of features and capabilities:

* Intel Deep Learning Boost, a new, dedicated instruction set that accelerates neural networks on the CPU for maximum responsiveness in scenarios such as automatic image enhancements, photo indexing and photorealistic effects.

* Up to 1 teraflop of GPU engine compute for sustained, high-throughput inference applications like video stylisation, analytics and realtime video resolution upscaling.

* Intel Gaussian & Neural Accelerator (GNA) delivers a dedicated engine for background workloads such as voice processing and noise suppression at ultra-low power, for maximum battery life.

With double the graphics performance, 10th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Plus graphics make a reality gaming in 1080p and higher-level content creation, like 4K video editing, quick application of video filters and high-resolution photo processing on the go. Plus:

* These are the first GPUs from Intel to support VESA’s Adaptive Sync display standard, which enables a smoother gaming experience across games like Dirt Rally 2.0 and Fortnite.

* Based on Intel’s Gen11 graphics architecture, they are also the industry’s first integrated GPU to incorporate variable rate shading for improved rendering performance.

* With support for the BT.2020 specification, watch 4K HDR video in 1-billion colours.

Increased board integration3 helps PC manufacturers innovate on form factor for sleeker designs with Intel Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+) connectivity and up to four Thunderbolt 3 ports – the fastest and most versatile USB-C connector available.