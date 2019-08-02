IOS Developer

LOCATION: Capetown / JHB

Minimum years exp : 3+ years IOS development experience

Minimum qualification required: Y#Tertiary Qualification in Computer Science/ IT preferred

Job Description:

We have a vacancy for an iOS Developer who has a passion for pushing mobile technologies to the limits. You’ll be working from our “Client’s” offices in Cape Town or Johannesburg.

Job Activities:

– As an iOS Developer you will be part of a team that develops high profile mobile applications.

– You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a young, dynamic, multi-skilled team of Developers and Designers, working closely with Product Owners to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business, across the web and mobile space

– Conduct research & do proof of concepts

– Participate in software design (architecture)

– Take an active role in the design and roadmap for the next generation of our iOS application platform

– Estimate development tasks

– Create compelling device specific user interfaces and experiences

– Create high quality, high performance, maintainable and robust solutions

Skills Required:

– BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science / IT preferred

– 3+ years iOS development experience

– Strong experience in Swift (Objective-C beneficial but not mandatory)

– Strong experience in object and protocol-oriented programming

– Strong experience in MVC and MVVM architecture patterns

– Strong experience in Git

– Experience with Web related technologies like Javascript, HTML 5, CSS, JSON, REST

– Comfortable in working in small, fast-paced environment with increased amounts of responsibility and highly collaborative teams

Learn more/Apply for this position