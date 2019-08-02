LOCATION: Capetown / JHB
Minimum years exp : 3+ years IOS development experience
Minimum qualification required: Y#Tertiary Qualification in Computer Science/ IT preferred
Job Description:
We have a vacancy for an iOS Developer who has a passion for pushing mobile technologies to the limits. You’ll be working from our “Client’s” offices in Cape Town or Johannesburg.
Job Activities:
– As an iOS Developer you will be part of a team that develops high profile mobile applications.
– You will be working in an agile environment, alongside a young, dynamic, multi-skilled team of Developers and Designers, working closely with Product Owners to deliver sound technical solutions based on the needs of the business, across the web and mobile space
– Conduct research & do proof of concepts
– Participate in software design (architecture)
– Take an active role in the design and roadmap for the next generation of our iOS application platform
– Estimate development tasks
– Create compelling device specific user interfaces and experiences
– Create high quality, high performance, maintainable and robust solutions
Skills Required:
– BSc or B-Tech in Computer Science / IT preferred
– 3+ years iOS development experience
– Strong experience in Swift (Objective-C beneficial but not mandatory)
– Strong experience in object and protocol-oriented programming
– Strong experience in MVC and MVVM architecture patterns
– Strong experience in Git
– Experience with Web related technologies like Javascript, HTML 5, CSS, JSON, REST
– Comfortable in working in small, fast-paced environment with increased amounts of responsibility and highly collaborative teams