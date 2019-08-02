Iress simplifies Xplan for users

Iress will release the first of several planned updates to thousands of users this Friday aimed at making Xplan simpler to use and for users to have greater access to its rich functionality.

The changes to advice software platform Xplan follow more than 12 months of user input and testing globally as part of Iress’ co-design software approach, Iress Labs.

The main improvements users will experience include:

* Organising menus and screens so users can find what they need more quickly and perform actions on behalf of clients more efficiently.

* Improved search functionality to help users get the information they need faster.

* Enhanced help and assistance through a direct connection with the new Iress Community. The community is a vast resource of Xplan information and support including documentation, training videos, real-time updates and access to support and tips from product experts and other Xplan users globally.

Emily Chen, product executive at Iress, says: “Our users tell us they know Xplan has deep and powerful functionality but there was an opportunity to make it simpler and easier to use.

“The feedback we’ve received from those testing the new Xplan navigation has been extremely positive, particularly around the overall user experience and search capability. In fact, of those users already offered the choice between the previous and new navigation, 90% have chosen the new experience and continued to use this.”

Future improvements to Xplan in the process of being tested with users include the introduction of a client snapshot – bringing together all key information about a client into one place – as well as initiatives designed to simplify compliance processes and make data keying faster and easier.