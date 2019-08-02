Junior Scrum Master

Through our client-facing brands Metropolitan and Momentum, with Multiply (wellness and rewards programme), and our other specialist brands, including Guardrisk and Eris Property Group, the group enables business and people from all walks of life to achieve their financial goals and life aspirations..

We help people grow their savings, protect what matters to them and invest for the future. We help companies and organisations care for and reward their employees and members. Through our own network of advisers or via independent brokers and utilising new platforms Momentum Metropolitan provides practical financial solutions for people, communities and businesses.

Scrum Master (#27543) at Health

INTRODUCTION

MMI Health, an entity of MMI Holdings Limited (MMI), delivers sustainable, integrated health solutions that meet the needs of clients in the different segments and maximise lifetime client value. We build and maintain a culture of innovation, and create value through unique insights of how to achieve specific outcomes by using a defined set of Health capabilities.

This vacancy is based at our office in Parc du Cap, Bellville.

ROLE PURPOSE

A challenging opportunity awaits a self-starter with a lot of initiative and a high level of integrity. The Junior Scrum Master provides a link between the product owner and the development team and is responsible for facilitating the delivery process as per the various Agile methodologies.

REQUIREMENTS

* Certified Scrum Master / Scrum Practitioner qualification will be advantageous.

* Experience working in a Scrum Master role (1-2 years).

* Experience with transitioning organizations to an Agile benefit.

* Exposure to the operations and delivery of Medical Aid administration systems (very advantageous).

* Lean six Sigma Certificate (advantageous).

* Change Management experience (an advantage).

RESPONSIBILITIES AND WORK OUTPUTS

* Ensure that the development teams are practicing the core Agile principles as adopted within the software engineering department and also ensure the continuous improvement thereof.

* Ensure the proper implementation of the Scrum or Kanban Agile methodology approaches within all those software engineering teams that you are supporting as a Junior Scrum Master.

* Organise and assist with facilitating daily stand-up meetings, sprint review and retrospective meetings, sprint and release planning meetings, demos and any other Scrum-related tasks that is required for the successful execution of this Agile development methodology.

* Ensure that the software engineering team members are at all times familiar with the software engineering processes and standards.

* Facilitate and maximize team productivity by supporting the software engineering team(s) as a Junior Scrum Master and helping / enabling them to grow and develop as a high performance team.

* Identify and address any issues that may affect the teams morale and productivity.

* Support team to be self-sufficient.

* Creating a self-organizing team.

* Removing any impediments and preventing any distractions that can obstruct a project teams ability to reach its goals.

* Supporting team building and team development by utilizing the abilities and skills of individuals.

* Fostering a feedback culture.

* Ensure that knowledge sharing is happening within a team to increase the value of team members and the team

COMPETENCIES REQUIRED

* A common set of competencies are required hat support the MMI values of Teamwork, Excellence, Accountability, Innovation, Integrity and Diversity

* The following list of characteristics guides that competencies that will be looking in successful candidates.

– Results driven team player with high energy levels

– Ability to work independently/unsupervised and to function effectively within a team

– Ability to perform under pressure in a deadline-driven environment

– Ability to collaborate with others

– Have a flexibility approach to changing priorities in an Agile work environment

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

We reserve the right not to fill the vacancy. Should you not receive any response in respect of your application within 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful..

