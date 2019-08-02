New NVidia RTX Studio laptops, mobile workstations from Lenovo

NVidia has announced that new NVidia RTX Studio laptops and professional-grade mobile workstations are being released by Lenovo, delivering realtime ray tracing, advanced AI and ultra-high-resolution video editing to the world’s 40-million creatives.

The latest designs from Lenovo bring the number of RTX Studio models to 27.These laptops power more than 40 creative and design applications that have turned “RTX On,” enabling tens of millions of creatives to harness ray tracing and AI in their workflows.

“RTX Studio laptops and mobile workstations are moving rapidly to the center of the creative industries,” says Jason Paul, GM of GeForce software and technology at NVidia. “They put realtime ray tracing, advanced AI and video editing in ultra-high resolution within easy reach of creators, delivering capabilities in a mobile form factor that once required an entire studio.”

The new configurations, which range from consumer laptops with GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs to professional-grade mobile workstations with Quadro RTX 5000 graphics, include:

* Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop Studio Edition features up to GeForce RTX 2080 GPUs within 17-inch and 15-inch laptops, available later this fall.

* Lenovo ThinkPad P53 and P73 mobile workstations support up to Quadro RTX 5000 GPUs within 17-inch and 15-inch systems. The ThinkPad P53 is available now; the ThinkPad P73 will be available starting August.

“Based on Lenovo’s customer feedback and user insights, we know our laptops are being used for daily work and heavy-duty digital content creation,” says Jun Ouyang, vice-president of consumer PC business, intelligent devices group at Lenovo. “In fact, Lenovo research reveals that graphics is ranked as one of the most critical features for high performance. That’s why it was a natural fit for us to collaborate with NVIDIA, a leader in GPU technology, to launch the new Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop Studio Edition. Featuring up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 with Max-Q design, the new Lenovo Legion laptop will offer content creators powerful performance in both work and play, all in a sleek and stylish design.”

“We’re enormously proud to feature the NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPU in our ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations. By supporting the NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 card, our new ThinkPad P53 is now the most powerful 15-inch mobile workstation available,” says Rob Herman, GM of the workstation and client AI business unit at Lenovo. “The ability to support real-time ray tracing, virtual reality and artificial intelligence on a 15-inch mobile workstation is a huge step for our users who don’t want to compromise mobility for top performance.”

The systems and drivers are supported with rigorous hardware and software testing for top creative applications and workflows. RTX Studio mobile workstations based on Quadro RTX GPUs provide additional enterprise-level benefits, such as ISV certifications, IT management tools and advanced video and display features.

RTX Studio systems feature GeForce RTX 2080, 2070 and 2060 GPUs, as well as Quadro RTX 5000, 4000 and 3000 GPUs. The RTX GPUs accelerate content creation from video editing to 3D rendering, with performance up to 7x faster than that of the MacBook Pro. Quadro RTX 5000 GPU-based models include 16GB of graphics memory, the largest available in a mobile form factor, enabling advanced multi-app creative workflows and the use of large 3D models that are otherwise not possible on the go.

Lenovo’s new laptops feature 4K precision displays and NVIDIA Max-Q technology, enabling incredible performance and longer battery life in sleek, thin-and-light designs.