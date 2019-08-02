Women in Gaming highlights diversity

‘Shining a light on Diverse Women within the gaming industry,’ is the theme of this year’s Women in Gaming initiative developed and organised by Clarion and sponsored by the South Africa-based Zamani Holdings.

The campaign is running throughout August which is designated Women’s Month in South Africa and will culminate in a networking breakfast being held at ICE Africa and featuring leading women gaming executives from across the international landscape.

Alexandra Hamilton-Tomlinson, marketing manager responsible for the promotion of ICE Africa , comments: “Clarion Gaming and the ICE brand looks to position itself as a leader in diversity and inclusion and we wanted to put our support behind this fantastic commemoration of women in Africa.

“This year’s celebration of Women In Gaming highlights the contributions made by inspirational and motivational women to the gaming ecosystem on the continent of Africa. The women that we are featuring come from all sectors of the industry and the nations that ICE Africa supports including Nigeria, Ghana, South Africa and Kenya – to name just a few.”

She adds: “We are of course delighted to be hosting the exclusive Women In Gaming breakfast on the second day of ICE Africa. It will provide the perfect opportunity for delegates and attendees to meet some of the inspirational women that have participated in the campaign, to network and to talk all things Women In Gaming.

“There will also be a series of educational and learning opportunities covering a broad spectrum of topical issues, including how diversity affects businesses drawing on the lived experiences of influential female gaming thought leaders.”