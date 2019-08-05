CA Southern Africa appoints new channel partner

CA Southern Africa has announced the appointment of a new channel partner – Cyber Sentinel, a cyber security services company with a dedicated team of information security experts, business analysts and software engineers.

According to Cyber Sentinel principal consultant, Christian Nyakanyanga, the company’s customer-centric Identity and access management solutions and services are designed to: reduce the risk of a data breach; ensure audit plus regulatory compliance, and enable digital transformation.

“In the event of non-compliance and breach, we minimise the impact on our clients,” says Nyakanyanga. “Our established technology partnerships ensure that we provide the best possible long-term and forward-thinking solutions aimed at securing the sustainability of our client’s businesses.”

Nyakanyanga says the channel partnership with CA Southern Africa allows them to provide their customers with world class technology products. “This brings our local clients into the global conversation as they are provided with internationally proven solutions. This trusted partnership provides Cyber Sentinel and our customers with the confidence and knowledge that we can protect against cyberthreats.”

Ilsé Wöcke CA Southern Africa partner account manager, notes that the Cyber Sentinel team has a deep understanding of what it takes to roll out enterprise cybersecurity solutions that not only bring assurance to organisations but enable efficiency, innovation and competitiveness. “By combining CA Southern Africa’s IP; local market knowledge and unmatched experience with our channel partners dedicated support teams, we are able to help businesses combat today’s ever-growing cyber security threat landscape.”

Wöcke says the technical training offered on the CA Southern Africa partner portal provides the skills necessary for successful implementations. “Partners can also avail of further support from CA Southern Africa’s professional services business unit.”