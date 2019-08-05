MTN Ghana shows positive results

MTN Ghana has reported a 6,2% increase in subscribers for the six months ended 30 June 2019, reaching 21,3-million active subscribers.

During the same period, data subscribers increased by 16,1% to 18,2-millio.

Registered Mobile Money subscribers increased by 4,1% to 14,2-million.

Service revenue for the period to June 2019 is up by 18,8% compared to prior period. A 27,9% growth was achieved for the period to June 2018 when compared to the same period in 2017.

MTN Ghana saw EBITDA up by 50,3% to GH¢ 1 202-million, with EBITDA margin up by 10,4 percentage points to 49,5%.