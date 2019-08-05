Software Engineer (.NET)

Software Engineer – Cape Town
Stacey Maritz
(email address)
(contact number)
If you are actively looking for a new challenge for the long term, enjoy working in a team environment and want to solve complex problems you’ll love this opportunity.
Here you’ll be involved in developing a NEW core business PRODUCT alongside 2 highly skilled senior staff members in a bright, friendly office space close to Claremont in Cape Town, following Agile development methodologies.
Daily responsibilities:
– Contribute to the architecture, design, development and maintenance of cloud-based solutions – back end, front end (web/mobile) and cloud infrastructure as code for example.
– Build, monitor and manage the solutions that are built.
– Follow best software engineering practices.
– Exercise version control discipline to maintain source code.
Skills and experience you’ll bring to the role:
– Minimum 3-year IT-related degree or diploma.
– 3+ years of solid industry experience in designing and building software applications in C# and .NET.
– Practical experience in developing web and/ or mobile applications.
– Knowledge about server and cloud based technologies advantageous.
– Experience in .NET Core, EF Core, ASP.NET Core and Angular(Material) all advantageous.
– SQL & relational database programming skills.
– HTML, CSS and JavaScript development experience advantageous.
– Exposure to Terraform, Chef, Puppet would be advantageous.
– Exposure to containerization technologies.
– Web back-end technologies (e.g. SOAP, REST) experience advantageous.
– Experience in mobile development in Dart/Flutter advantageous.
– Exposure to Microsoft Azure would be advantageous.
– Exposure to being part of an Agile development team will be advantageous.
– Willingness to learn.
– Must be a courageous team player.
– Analytical and logical problem-solving skills.
– Must be a South African citizen or hold valid work permit.
Sound like the challenge for you?
Send your updated CV to me to arrange a confidential call.