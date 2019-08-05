Variety is standard with HP workstation range

HP is delivering highly configurable options for Z6 G4 workstations featuring Intel Xeon W CPUs.

Ideal for demanding creative workloads like 3D animation and rendering, or any workflows that need higher core counts but don’t require the need for a dual processor system at higher prices.

The need for technology that can speed up the creative process–all within budget–has become a very real challenge today. With support for up to 364GB of memory on the new single socket Xeon W-3000 series processors, creators can now take advantage of the HP Z6 higher memory capacity, compared to the Z4. The Z6 is also highly expandable with six PCIe slots for future needs as workflow demands increase.

Harnessing the assive expandability of Z workstations allows creators to take on the next generation of workflows beyond 8K productions without having to worry about system constraints.

Furthermore, every Z workstation comes with a 3-year warranty, industry leading software certifications, and amazing reliability with HP Sure Start featuring self-healing BIOS.

Beyond the advancements in the Z6, the Z workstations portfolio is designed to scale across creators’ budgets and performance needs, including:

* The Z8 G4, is designed for the most demanding workflows, like visual effects and finishing work on high res (including 8K and beyond) content. The industry leading 1450W (100V) or 1700W (200V) power supply options enables the Z8 to harness the power of fully maxed out configurations, including dual Xeon scalable processors, up to four graphics cards, and up to 68TB of storage capacity. The Z8 also has 7 PCIe slots and supports up to 8 Z Turbo drives, offering the greatest expandability in the Z workstation line up.

* The Z4 G4, HP’s best-selling performance workstation, supports up to two NVIDIA Quadro RTX 8000 GPUs, which supports 8K Red code RAW decoding and debayering for real-time playback, editing and color grading without the need to purchase extra video decoding hardware. The Z4 is a great value solution for the video editor with support for two full sized graphics cards, five PCIe slots, and up to 256GB of system memory for fast application responsiveness when working with large content files.

The HP Z4, HP Z6, and HP Z8 are available now. HP Z4 G4 expected starting price is R28 999, the HP Z6 G4 expected starting price is R38 999, and the HP Z8 G4 expected starting price is R51 999. All prices exclude VAT.