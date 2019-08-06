Software AG gets highest IIoT use case scores by Gartner

Gartner, in its new Critical Capabilities for Industrial IoT Platforms report, has given Software AG the highest score in every use case in the report – Monitoring Use Case, Predictive Analytics for Equipment Use Case, and Connected Industrial Assets Use Case for its IoT Platform Cumulocity IoT.

“The research is intended to help organisations shortlist vendors that match their IIoT platform requirements,” says Gartner. “It evaluates vendor effectiveness in supporting enterprise needs in three use cases: monitoring, predictive analytics for equipment and connected industrial assets.”

Dr Stefan Sigg, Chief Product Officer of Software AG, comments: “We’re thrilled to be recognised for our work in supporting our customers to find the right solution for their IIoT requirements.

“With this recognition, along with acknowledgement as a Visionary in the latest Gartner Magic Quadrant for Industrial IoT Platforms, we believe that Software AG is positioned to lead this market, and it underlines our commitment to enabling customers to quickly and easily bring IIoT visions to life.”

Cumulocity IoT is Software AG’s cloud-first and fully extensible IoT platform that lets customers start quickly and scale rapidly.