56 cores deliver Xeon Scalable performance boost

Intel has announced its next-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor family (codename Cooper Lake).

The new line-up offers customers up to 56 processor cores per socket and built-in AI training acceleration in standard socketed Intel Xeon Scalable processor offerings.

Availability will start in the first half of 2020.

The platform performance delivered within the high-core-count Cooper Lake processors will leverage the capabilities built into the Intel Xeon Platinum 9200 series, which is gaining momentum among the world’s most demanding HPC and AI customers.

“We are excited about the early customer deployments of the Intel Xeon Platinum 9200 series that we introduced as part of our 2nd Generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor family,” says Lisa Spelman, vice-president and GM of Data Centre Marketing at Intel.

“Bringing a 56-core processor into our mainline Intel Xeon Scalable processor family in the next generation will further expand our ability to address customer needs for the highest levels of performance in artificial intelligence, high performance computing and high density infrastructure.”

The next-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processor platform (codename Cooper Lake) will deliver twice the processor core count (up to 56 cores), higher memory bandwidth, and higher AI inference and training performance compared to the standard Intel Xeon Platinum 8200 platforms.

Cooper Lake will be the first x86 processor to deliver built-in AI training acceleration through new bfloat16 support added to Intel Deep Learning Boost (Intel DL Boost). Cooper Lake will have platform compatibility with the upcoming 10nm Ice Lake processor.