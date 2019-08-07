Eskom Expo in Gauteng North hosts regional science fair

School pupils in Pretoria and surrounding areas are invited to showcase their scientific research at the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists in Gauteng North’s regional science fair.

The science fair takes place on Saturday, 10 August 2019 at the University of Pretoria’s Mamelodi Campus. Project set-up will take place on Friday, 9 August 2019.

Eskom Expo is an exposition, or science fair, where students have a chance to show others their projects about their own scientific investigations. Through this platform, students can discuss their work with judges, teachers and students from other schools, with parents and with other interested people, which ultimately increases their awareness of the wonders of science, add to their knowledge and broaden their scientific horizons.

At every expo, title sponsor Eskom awards four Special Awards to the Best Female, Best Development, Best Energy and Best Innovation projects, which are selected from the 13 categories at the regional science fair.

Parthy Chetty, Eskom Expo executive director, says: “Eskom Expo started in this region in 1980 and has grown to include many new areas and new schools in the greater Gauteng north area, more specifically, the previously disadvantaged schools. These schools are currently marginalised by existing initiatives and Eskom Expo provides much needed support and resources to these deserving schools.

“Due to the commitment of the many regional volunteers and partners like the University of Pretoria, more learners are given an opportunity to pursue their passion. This unique platform provided by Eskom Expo has been designed to unearth the talent among our youth, to tackle real world problems using the sciences, and some end up representing South Africa overseas.”

The Gauteng North Regional Expo is one of 35 regional science Expos being held annually around the country between July and August – where pupils will compete for the chance to participate in the International Science Fair (ISF) held in Boksburg from 24 to 27 September 2019.

At this prestigious event, pupils will compete for an array of prizes which include the coveted chance to represent South Africa at prominent international science fairs in Taiwan, Beijing, Kenya, Turkey, the United States and Sweden.

Since 1980, the Eskom Expo has been cultivating a passion for the sciences in young people, giving participants a fun and exciting way to explore science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI).