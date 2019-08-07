New Portégé devices are lightweight, robust

Dynabook Europe has announced the Portégé A30-E, a lightweight, reliable and durable business laptop, combining the latest in security and connectivity features for the mobile worker.

Designed for the mid-market, enterprise, education and public sector segments, the A30-E continues momentum for the new dynabook brand, following the recent launch of the cutting-edge Portégé X30-F and Tecra X40-F.

The A30-E is designed for productivity, usability and portability, boasting a thin form factor and weighing as little as 1,2kg (dependent on model). A bright non-glare screen makes it highly legible in even the most challenging lighting conditions, with the option of low-energy Full HD to deliver an even higher screen brightness.

Maximum productivity is ensured by up to 14 hours of battery life and accurate control via the Precision Touch Pad, while a fast boot-up enables work to begin in seconds.

Developed for the durability and reliability required by today’s mobile workforce, the A30-E has been manufactured to stringent dynabook standards. These rigorous and military-grade assessments include drop, high and low temperature, and humidity tests.

The A30-E safeguards business-critical information with extensive built-in protection, making it straightforward to manage device security at all levels. Central to this is dynabook’s unique BIOS, engineered in-house for maximum security, alongside Trusted Platform Module (TPM), which enables ports to be configured to the level of accessibility necessitated by the enterprise.

The A30-E’s broad range of authentication features ensures that there need not be any concerns about data falling into the wrong hands. The BIOS and SSD can be secured with a single sign-on biometric authentication, while an optional smartcard and two-factor authentication, featuring IR-based Windows Hello and an in-built fingerprint reader, further bolsters the laptop against data breaches.

The A30-E offers a host of cutting-edge connectivity features and the ability to link with a wide range of peripherals, thanks to its flexible USB Type-C port. If there is a need to connect to a greater number of peripherals, the optional USB-C dock enables this with a rapid and simple one-click connection. For presentations, the device boasts an HDMI video port, while an optional USB-C dongle adds the possibility of VGA connectivity.

The A30-E’s Gigabit LAN port facilitates a straightforward and rapid internet connection, while an Intel Dual Band Wireless-AC 8265 Wi-Fi Antenna configuration ensures optimum WLAN signal, minimising the chance of a dropped connection or downtime.

The device offers a wide range of SSD types and capacities – up to 1TB PCIe SSD – to suit varying business and budgetary requirements. Users can also enjoy enhanced performance power and the capacity to run multiple applications simultaneously with an up to 8th Generation Intel Core i7 vPro processor.