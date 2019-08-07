New Raspberry Pi available for pre-order

The Raspberry Pi 4 has been launched globally but South African fanatics will have to pre-order and wait a little longer to get their hands on these microcomputers.

RS Components South Africa has announced that the latest offerings from the Raspberry Pi Foundation recently received Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s (ICASA) stamp of approval and are now available to pre-order.

The first of the fourth generation Raspberry Pi that will be available is the Pi 4 Model B.

Eben Upton, founder of Raspberry Pi, says the latest offering is a comprehensive upgrade, touching almost every element of the platform.

“For the first time, we provide a PC-like level of performance for most users, while retaining the interfacing capabilities and hackability of the classic Raspberry Pi line. What’s changed with Raspberry Pi 4 is that, in addition to being a device for learning about computing, it’s also much more suitable than its predecessors for use as a general-purpose classroom computer,” he adds.

Brian Andrew, MD of RS Components South Africa, says he is excited to welcome the latest Raspberry Pi offering to its customers.

“It is undeniable just how popular Raspberry Pi’s have become over the years. These microcomputers have come a long way and here in SA the popularity continues to gain traction. We would like to advise all our customers that we are hard at work to make sure we get the Pi 4’s as soon as possible. Now that we have ICASA’s go ahead it is just a waiting game because of the high demand globally. We are expecting stock in September 2019.”

The new operating system is based on the upcoming Debian 10 Buster release and delivers a modern user interface and updated Chromium 74 web browser.

Other improvements include the adoption of the Mesa V3D graphics driver, which offers OpenGL-accelerated web browsing and the ability to run 3D applications in a window.

The Raspberry Pi Foundation has also released new accessories for the Pi 4 Model B, including a new case, a USB Type-C power supply, a microUSB to USB Type-C adapter, and micro HDMI cables. Notable upgrades include Gigabit Ethernet, support for up to 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM, dual-band Wi-Fi, as well as 4K60 hardware HEVC decode support.

Specifications include:

* Broadcom BCM2711, Quad core Cortex-A72 (ARM v8) 64-bit SoC @ 1.5GHz

* 1GB, 2GB or 4GB LPDDR4-2400 SDRAM (depending on model)

* 2.4 GHz and 5.0 GHz IEEE 802.11ac wireless, Bluetooth 5.0, BLE

* Gigabit Ethernet

* 2 USB 3.0 ports; 2 USB 2.0 ports.

* Raspberry Pi standard 40 pin GPIO header (fully backwards compatible with previous boards)

* 2 × micro-HDMI ports (up to 4kp60 supported)

* 2-lane MIPI DSI display port

* 2-lane MIPI CSI camera port

* 4-pole stereo audio and composite video port

* H.265 (4kp60 decode), H264 (1080p60 decode, 1080p30 encode)

* OpenGL ES 3.0 graphics

* Micro-SD card slot for loading operating system and data storage

* 5V DC via USB-C connector (minimum 3A)

* 5V DC via GPIO header (minimum 3A)

* Power over Ethernet (PoE) enabled (requires separate PoE HAT)

* Operating temperature: 0 – 50 degrees C ambient