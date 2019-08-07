Paratus expands Mobile LTE network

Paratus Namibia has announced the completion of the initial phase of its National Mobile-LTE rollout plan. It will be launching LTE in Walvisbay and Swakopmund this week.

Paratus has invested in its very own independent Mobile-LTE network to be able to offer both consumers and businesses an alternative to current offerings. By independent, it means Paratus infrastructure from end-to-end and not being reliant on any other service provider in the country.

After the completion of the Trans Kalahari Fiber (TKF) connected directly to WACS in Swakopmund and extending to Buitepos border to the east of Namibia, Paratus was able to offer customers higher capacity at far more affordable prices.

“We have also established more network redundancy to international traffic out of the country delivering a reliable and redundant service,” says Paratus Namibia MD, Andrew Hall.

“Paratus currently offers one of the most affordable rates on data top-ups at merely N$ 15 per gigabyte. With the launch of our Mumwe product, a first of its kind in Namibia, we are now able to allow our customers to tap into one centralised data pool from multiple technologies using either Mobile-LTE, Fixed-LTE, Fiber or a WiMAX connection,” he explains.

Paratus has deployed its own fibre network in Walvisbay and Swakopmund and can now also provide WiMAX services to both towns.

“The expansion of our Mobile-LTE network to the coast provides our customers with the option of enjoying the same great service, even when travelling away from home,” he concludes.