Aug 7, 2019

Cape Town

Tayla Allan

(email address)

Our client, who is based in Cape Town, is in need of a dynamic and resourceful Senior .NET Software Developer who will take responsibility for various projects and report directly into the head of development.

Responsibilities:

  • Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
  • Communicating at a management level
  • Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec
  • create and maintain databases
  • Experience with Cloud Hosting platforms (Azure)

You’ll be working with the following languages and tech stack:

  • .NET
  • C#
  • JAVASCRIPT
  • Angular
  • Azure

Some of the perks you’ll enjoy:

  • Free lunch
  • Rapid career progression
  • Modern working environment
  • No dress code
  • Remote work

Interested? Email me at (email address) or ring me on (contact number)

