Leading cosplayer for Comic Con Africa

Cosplayer Leon Chiro has been added to the list of guests that fans can expect to see at Comic Con Africa 2019, to be held from 21 – 24 September 2019, at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand.

Chiro is a professional cosplayer, model and influencer from Italy. He is currently working for Riot Games as the official cos-model for the champion Rakan from League of Legends. He also is known as one of the most iconic figures in the Assassin’s Creed community, and since 2016 he has officially been recognised as the face of Assassin’s Creed for Italy.

In the past, he has collaborated with large videogame companies such as Ubisoft, Bandai Namco and Square Enix. He has won many national cosplay competitions and a career highlight was when he was made the European Cosplay Gathering (ECG) Italian representative in the European finals at the Japan Expo 2016.

When he is not in costume, the former Italian national champion athlete is playing video games or modelling. All of Chiro’s cosplay outfits are made by himself by hand, except for some complicated parts of the costume that are sewn. He specialises in armour, weapons, accessories and make-up.

“I can’t wait to meet fans and fellow cosplayers in South Africa. I try to spread ‘fomento’ attitude wherever I travel in the world – a way of being and living that is full of energy and dynamism. I am so looking forward to sharing it at Comic Con Africa 2019,” says Chiro.

Cosplay is a combination of the words ‘costume’ and ‘play’. Fans of videogames, movies and comics create intricate costumes of their favourite characters and dress in them at events such as Comic Con Africa. It gives fans a chance to express their passion for their chosen fictional characters and express their creative energy, artistic and acting skills. Cosplayers use all of these to get into the mindset of their characters.

Over the last few years cosplay has grown at a substantial rate in South Africa and throughout Africa, allowing South Africa to start to compete at an international standard. This live-action art form is a ton of fun and we encourage people of all ages, ethnicity, shapes and sizes to join us.

Chiro will be joining international cosplay model, LeeAnna Vamp, as another international guest judge of the Comic Con Africa Championship of Cosplay. Contestants will be judged on 21 and 22 September and the winner will be crowned on the main stage on Tuesday 24 September 2019.

Chiro will attend Comic Con Africa on all four days and will be available to meet fans in the Cosplay Central Zone.