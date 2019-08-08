New CEO for Cell C

ouglas Craigie Stevenson has been appointed as the CEO of Cell C, effective immediately.

He was appointed as interim CEO in March this year.

Kuben Pillay, chairman of the Cell C board, says: “In the past five months, Douglas and his team has led the company to improved financial stability, sound business ethics and good governance, better operational performance and has established a path to sustainability. His permanent appointment was unanimously approved by the board and we are fully behind his efforts to lead Cell C.”

Craigie Stevenson joined Cell C in October 2017, post the Blue Label recapitalisation, in the position of chief operating officer. He was responsible for the critical operational divisions of the business including; property and procurement; technical operations, which comprises network operations and IT; and the regional retail operations.

He is an telecommunications executive with more than 20 years of experience, having served in various senior positions across Africa, including South Africa, Malawi, Tanzania and Mozambique.

Prior to joining Cell C, Craigie Stevenson was CEO of Telekom Networks Malawi, where he was instrumental in the launch of its 4.5G network.

Previous positions include CEO of Telekom Networks Malawi plc, MD: Vodacom Business Africa Group, chief financial officer: Business Africa Group/ Enterprise Business Partner Vodacom South Africa, financial director: Vodacom Mozambique and commercial director and financial director at Vodacom Tanzania.

He holds a Master of Business Administration from the University of the Free State as well as a Bachelor of Accounting Science (Honours) from UNISA.