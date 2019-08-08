Ricoh completes DocuWare acquisition

Ricoh has completed its acquisition of content services software business DocuWare.

DocuWare, which has headquarters in both Germany and the US, provides cloud and on-premise document management and workflow automation software.

David Mills, corporate senior vice-president of Ricoh Company, says that the acquisition enables the business to give customers additional scope to maximise the value of their documents and business content as they pursue growth.

DocuWare supports more than 12 000 customers in more than 90 countries through a network of 600 partners. Ricoh had a long-term partnership with DocuWare prior to the acquisition and uses the software in its own operations and with existing customers.

The acquisition is part of Ricoh’s strategy to develop its offering around transforming the digital workplace and DocuWare will operate as a subsidiary of Ricoh. Ricoh is committed to growing and strengthening DocuWare across all current and future channels.

William Blair, a global investment banking and asset management company, supported DocuWare in the acquisition.