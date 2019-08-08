Seamless cell signal with Cel-Fi Prime

Cel-Fi Prime is a cell signal booster designed to improve indoor voice and data coverage in up to two bands for 3G/4G/LTE for small indoor spaces.

It offers plug-and-play cellular coverage for a room, storefront, kiosk, apartment or similar space, enabling clear and reliable connections within the coverage area.

Poor in-building signal might be caused by the position of cell towers, geographical landscape or building materials. Even if there is an abundance of cell towers, you might experience poor signal due to interference issues. Phones usually hop from one tower to another which can often lead to a disruption in service.

“With an estimated 80% of all cellular calls originating indoors, poor or non-existent cellular coverage indoors creates user experience problems, slower download speeds, reduced battery life and ultimately more pressure on mobile operators,” says Tobie van Schalkwyk, business development manager at Duxbury Networking.

You can improve 3G and 4G LTE cellular service, eliminate dropped calls and dead zones with Cel-Fi Prime. With up to 80 dB of gain, Cel-Fi Prime will not only improve cellular coverage, it will also lower your mobile phone’s power requirements and extend its battery life. Your PRIME actively manages the cellular signal link between the cell tower and user devices with adaptive signal equalisation.

Prime offers plug-and-play cellular coverage for a room, storefront, kiosk, apartment or similar space, enabling clear and reliable connections within the coverage area – approximately 1,000 ft2 (100 m2). In an open space, the coverage area can be much larger.

Cel-Fi Prime uses Nextivity’s electrically steerable antenna technology, to address pilot pollution issues and ensuring Prime outperforms the competition. This solution has end-to-end cellular communication encryption to eliminate any vulnerabilities in security or privacy.

The device’s clean, compact industrial design offers an auto-configured and self-contained user interface. The software can be updated remotely and supports Nextivity’s WAVE mobile and desktop applications.

The device can support multiple channels simultaneously for cellular bandwidth from 5MHz to 20MHz and allows seamless integration with the Macro networks. The software-managed system intelligence prevents the uplink system gain from exceeding path loss, eliminating any unnecessary rise in the base station noise level.

The Cel-Fi Prime is easy to install, you simply need to attach it to a window frame or to the wall with a mount and plug in. With the Cel-Fi Wave app, you can complete your product registration, software updates and engineering application support. The Nextivity Wave cloud access platform offers simpler remote management of any devices in the field.