Business Analysts

Our client is looking for Intermediate Business Analysts either on a contract or permanent basis.They require 2 contract Business Analysts and 2 permanent Business Analysts.

Senior BA (Perm) – Stores Processes (Back office: Receiving, returns, cash office etc.) Intermediate BA (BAII) Contract – ECommerce, Online store, Click & Collect etc. Intermediate BA (BAII) Perm – Retail Pricing Intermediate BA (BAII) Contract – Retail procurement, Forecasting & replenishment, Allocation planning

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position