C# Developer

C# Developer

Job Type: Permanent

Location: Cape Town

Contact: Lauren Rhodes

Email: <a href="mailto:(email address) ” rel=”nofollow”>(email address)

My Client is HUGE market leader in their industry. They currently require a C# Developer to join them in the creation of a brand new product in the Cloud space! Successful candidates will benefit from an unbeatable company culture, flexible hours, rapid growth and exposure to the latest systems and technologies.

As a global corporation my client has the following requirements:

Minimum 5 years experience designing and building software apps in C# and .NET.

Strong back end experience with MS SQL Server

Experience with Web/Mobile app development

The salary is negotiable and is based on the candidates, personality and experience. The role also offers fantastic benefits and bonuses to drive success.

The role is high in demand and has already attracted a lot of interest and wants to start the interview process shortly. If you are interested in the role and would like to be involved in the process, please send your CV to (email address) .

Nigel Frank International Ltd is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Nigel Frank International is the leading Microsoft recruitment firm globally, advertising more Microsoft jobs than any other agency. We deal with both Partners and End Users throughout Africa and the Globe and we have never had more live requirement jobs for Microsoft Infrastructure and Cloud professionals. By specialising solely in placing candidates in the market I have built relationships with key employers in South Africa and have an unrivalled understanding of where the best opportunities and Cloud and Infrastructure jobs are.

Learn more/Apply for this position