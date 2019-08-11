MS Dynamics NAV Programmer

MS Dynamics NAV Programmer

My client is a well-known Microsoft Gold Partner who has an immediate need for a Dynamics NAV Developer. As a Dynamics NAV Developer you will play a vital role in the development and customisation of a variety of Microsoft Dynamics NAV systems. You will develop new solutions for their clients that are primarily located on the Coast.

You will work closely with users as well as business leaders to develop solutions with cutting-edge tech, tools and processes to help them achieve their business goals. The ideal candidate will have strong Dynamics NAV programming experience utilising C/AL. My client stresses you have an expertise in NAV, a positive attitude and customer support experience.

Requirements for the Job

3+ years experience in Dynamics NAV

Business Central background is a bonus

Strong C/AL and C# experience

Ideally is or has worked for a partner

The role for this position is for a permanent position with the company. It has great benefits including:

Attractive salary

Strong Medical/Dental Benefits

Performance bonus

Microsoft Gold Partner

Great work environment

APPLY NOW by sending your updated CV to (email address) or give Liana Robson a call on (contact number).

Learn more/Apply for this position