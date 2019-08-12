AMD launches 2nd-gen Epyc processors

AMD has introduced the 2nd Generation AMD Epyc family of processors, delivering higher performance across a broad number of enterprise, cloud and high-performance computing (HPC) workloads.

2nd Gen AMD Epyc processors feature up to 64 “Zen 2” cores in leading-edge 7nm process technology to deliver record-setting performance while helping reduce total cost of ownership (TCO) by up to 50% across numerous workloads.

Google and Twitter have already announced new 2nd Gen AMD Epyc processor deployments, and HPE and Lenovo announced immediate availability of new platforms.

“Today, we set a new standard for the modern datacentre with the launch of our 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors that deliver record-setting performance and significantly lower total cost of ownership across a broad set of workloads,” says Dr Lisa Su, president and CEO of AMD. “Adoption of our new leadership server processors is accelerating with multiple new enterprise, cloud and HPC customers choosing EPYC processors to meet their most demanding server computing needs.”

Second Gen AMD Epyc processors are specifically designed for modern datacentre workloads, providing customers an ideal combination of features to help unlock performance and redefine economics in virtualisation, cloud, HPC and enterprise applications.

For the enterprise datacentre, 2nd Gen AMD EPYC processors offer up to 83% better Java application performance, up to 43% better SAP SD 2 Tier performance6 than the competition and provide world record performance on Real Time Analytics with Hadoop,

For modern cloud and virtualisation workloads, 2nd Gen AMD Epyc processors deliver world record virtualisation performance.

For HPC, 2nd Gen AMD Epyc processors offer a combination of record-setting floating point performance, and the most DRAM memory and I/O bandwidth in its class, driving 2x better performance in computational fluid dynamics and up to 72% higher performance structural analysis.

Highlights of the AMD Epyc 7002 generation processor family include:

* Performance: Featuring up to 64 “Zen 2” cores per SOC, 2nd Gen EPYC processors deliver up to 23% more instructions per clock (IPC) per core on server workloads13 and up to 4X more L3 Cache compared to the previous generation.

* Architecture: The next-generation AMD Infinity Architecture pushes the boundaries for x86 performance and compute capabilities, giving customers access to the most I/O14 and memory bandwidth15 in its class, including PCIe Generation 4, to unleash the very latest in server performance.

* Security features: Delivering “hardened at the core” features based on a silicon embedded security subsystem and advanced security features like Secure Memory Encryption and Secure Encrypted Virtualisation that help customers guard their most important assets and data.