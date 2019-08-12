A top global company is looking for a dynamic API developer that is able to interpret the vision for the API that has been set by the organisation. Responsibilities:
- To implement API – first design practices to allow the API to reflect the best possible design and developer experience.
Skills:
- In-depth programming skills, insight into overall architecture style employed by API’s.
- Expert knowledge REST and JSON – outstanding knowledge of HTTP.
- Solid knowledge of API frameworks.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Deep understanding of the stack.
Requirements:
- 4+ years experience
- BSc/ NDip