FuseForward appoints new MD in SA

International cloud solutions and managed services provider FuseForward has announced the appointment of a new MD for its South African operations.

IT industry stalwart Premie Naicker has taken up the post, and will be helping to grow FuseForward’s footprint in the region.

FuseForward is expanding its presence in South Africa and has seen rapid growth locally. The company specialises in cloud and analytics solutions, with a specific focus on Amazon Web Services (AWS). In addition to being an Advanced Technology Partner and Select Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), FuseForward has achieved certifications and partner status with a number of leading technology vendors, including McAfee, Fortinet, and Equinix to name a few.

“FuseForward’s comprehensive platform for securely operating application workloads on the cloud, combined with the skills and expertise of the local AWS-certified team, have created a value proposition that has resonated strongly with the local market. I’m really thrilled to be joining the team that is helping South African companies simplify their IT environments and speed up their cloud adoption. I am particularly looking forward to growing the operation as more organisations see the benefit of working with this dynamic business, and using its world-class solutions,” says Naicker.

Having held various senior executive roles with a range of organisations, Naicker brings with her 20 years’ experience in the IT industry. Passionate about people development, empowerment and equality, she operated a consultancy advising businesses on skills development, strategy, future business growth, digitalisation, customer centricity and ongoing change in the sector prior to joining FuseForward. Her practical experience in business development and operational excellence is combined with the theoretical backing of an MBA.

“Premie is an extremely energetic individual, with a unique leadership style that fits in perfectly with the dynamic FuseForward culture. Premie has earned a reputation for dedication to excellence and client service – both of which are focus areas for us. As well as her impressive industry experience, she has a keen focus on where we should be taking the business in South Africa. I’m delighted to have her driving our future growth in this exciting and rapidly expanding region,” says Mark Damm, founder and CEO of FuseForward.

“South Africa has long been a technological hub for Africa. AWS announced that it will be opening an AWS Region in South Africa in the first half of 2020. This is an exciting time for cloud consumers in South Africa, and we anticipate a growing need for AWS expertise and solutions in the region,” he adds.

“FuseForward is a certified APN Advanced Technology Partner that provides what customers need to securely and reliably operate application workloads on AWS. As a result, we are primed to support AWS customers in South Africa – whether they are embarking to cloud for the first time or moving workloads from a different region.”

As MD, Naicker’s broad portfolio touches on every aspect of the business, covering everything from operations to marketing. “This is a very exciting time to be joining FuseForward and I’m thrilled to be part of the senior team of such a dynamic and ambitious global firm. The company is in the process of driving forward some really significant developments, and is at the forefront of its field. I’m really looking forward to the challenges of this new senior role,” she concludes.