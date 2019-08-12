Intel unveils Project Athena visual identifier

Intel has announced that laptops verified through its Project Athena innovation programme will feature the visual identifier “Engineered for Mobile Performance”.

PC manufacturers and retailers can use the identifier across promotional activities and in-store and online retail environments to draw consumers to the laptops that meet the standards of the program’s target specification and key experience indicators (KEI).

The new identifier is being used for the first time in the US on the new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1; and will soon debut on the HP EliteBook x360 1040 and HP EliteBook x360 830, which are also among the initial laptops verified through the programme.

Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung will soon launch laptops with the identifier.

“With Project Athena, we are fundamentally changing our approach to innovation by defining the program and its methodologies through the lens of how people use their devices every day,” says Josh Newman, Intel vice-president and GM of PC Innovation Segments in the Client Computing Group. “On-the-move, ambitious people turn to their laptops across every facet of their lives – work, home, and passion projects. ‘Engineered for Mobile Performance’ refers to the high-quality experience consumers can expect from these laptops enabled by deep co-engineering from Intel and its partners.”

Project Athena is Intel’s innovation program aimed at delivering a new class of advanced laptops that help people to focus, to be always ready and to adapt to different roles throughout the day. With support from more than 100 partners across the ecosystem, Intel’s long-term commitment with Project Athena includes ongoing research to define new experience targets and product specifications, co-engineering support, innovation pathfinding and joint marketing efforts.

In this first year of the programme, the “Engineered for Mobile Performance” identifier indicates that the laptop has been co-engineered with Intel to meet the foundational KEIs of the program.

Laptops featuring the identifier will have passed the verification process, a robust and iterative process led by Intel engineers, that includes meeting specified platform requirements and KEI targets across six innovation vectors: instant action, performance and responsiveness, intelligence, battery life, connectivity and form factor.