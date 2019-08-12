PROGRAMMER P10

Free State Opportunity for a Junior ProgrammerJob & Company Description:Join a dynamic agricultural company which offers big possibilities for growth.This company exists to ensure prosperity and sustainability for agricultural producers, shareholders and all stakeholders. If you are looking for a chance to grow your career, then this opportunity is for you. Education:

Grade 12 with a relevant B degree or Diploma in Information Technology

2 years’ experience in the writing and maintaining of programmes and systems

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Previous experience in an agricultural environment an advantage

Computer literacy in COBOL, OS/400 operating system (AS400) an advantage

Exceptional Computer literacy especially in VB.NET, C# & IBM I-series

Sound communication and language skills in Afrikaans and English

