QA Automation Engineer

Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly talented Software Quality Assurance (QA) Engineer to join our team in Cape Town or Stellenbosch

We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.

Responsibilities:

– Raise development quality by developing processes and best practices for testing in Dev teams

– Improve and automate test strategies.

– Develop and execute test cases to diagnose issues and bugs, creating test data when required.

– Identify,design, develop, execute and maintain automation scripts / code.

– Implement automation framework with continuous integration / deployment covering UI, API, unit and integration tests.

– Identify testing deficiencies and subsequently implementing automated tests based on their requirements

– Identify, record, document thoroughly and track bugs

– Perform regression testing when bugs are resolved

– Increase code coverage across the team’s technology stack

– Develop status reports based on test completion/findings and communicate these to team leaders including any impact on the overall project plan.

– Mentoring and guiding the test team on test approaches and automation suite.

Attributes required:

– Strong analytical and problem solving skills, including the ability to understand and critique requirements.

– Strong interpersonal skills including the ability to promote co-operation between developer, Technical project managers and QA team.

– Flexibility to learn new technologies and explore new tools with ease

– Flexible and adaptable for changing priorities or circumstances.

Requirements

– Degree in computer science, software engineering or related technical discipline

– Minimum 3 years of QA experience.

– Experience managing testing throughout the SDLC (development testing, unit / integration testing, API testing, performance testing, system testing and regression testing etc..)

– Experience in testing multiple platforms, including desktop, web and mobile based systems

– Strong knowledge of software QA methodologies and processes.

– Strong experience with Python, Ruby, Java, C# and/or other OOP programming languages

– Understands web services (REST) and underlying protocols (HTTP/S,TCP/IP).

– Hands on experience with testing tools and frameworks Selenium, Robot, SOAPUI etc

– Experience on writing test documentation such as test plans and test cases depending upon project

– Experience in using test management tools such as TestLodge

– Experience in using bug tracking tools such as Jira

Desired skills

– Understanding of configuration management and version control using GIT or SVN.

– Experience with Jenkins, Team City, Travis CI or another Continuous Integration application will be an advantage.

– Strong knowledge of databases and scripting using MySQL and / or SQL.

– Experience testing and administering in Linux and / or other Unix environments will be an advantage..

– Experience with unit test frameworks PyUnit, JUnit, NUnit, PHPHUnit etc…

– Experience in installing, upgrading, configuring and verifying (smoke tests) virtualized testing environments (VMs) Docker, Kubernetes, Vagrant etc…

Learn more/Apply for this position