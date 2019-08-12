Senior Architectural Software Developer (Back-end)

Aug 12, 2019

A top global company is looking for a dynamic Senior Architectural Software Developer (Back-end) to join their team.Responsibilities:

  • To play a key role when rewriting SH:C

  • A good understanding with design patterns, solid principles, .Net Core, TypeScript, React.

 Requirements:

  • MVC pattern.

  • You have a working knowledge of the latest UI technologies, frameworks and concepts including HTML 5, REST, jQuery, AJAX, CSS3 , Responsive design.

  • You can define APIs and integrate them into usable interfaces.

  • Proficient in modern server coding and design practices. For example, MVVM, MVP, SOLID principals, and TDD.

  • SQL Server.

  • GIT source control.

  • Understand dependency injection

 Advantageous Requirements:

  • Any experience in Angular.js 1+ , Typescript, Node.js , React.js.

  • Any experience using front end unit testing frameworks Jasmine, Mocha etc.

  • Any experience using the Kendo library.

  • Experience using .NET Core 2.0 .

  • CI/CD experience using DevOps.

 Qualifications and Experience:

  • 6+ years

  • BSc/ Ndip

Learn more/Apply for this position